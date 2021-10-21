FY2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

