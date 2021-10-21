FY2023 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Snap in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,181,758 shares of company stock valued at $317,351,777 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

