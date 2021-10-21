FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ameren by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,721,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,353,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

