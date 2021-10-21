FY2025 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.43.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NRG Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 915,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175,844 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.