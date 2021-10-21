G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $996.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

GIII stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 10,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,863. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

