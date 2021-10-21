Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

