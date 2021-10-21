Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.