Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 107.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 171.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 239.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.