Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.