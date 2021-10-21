Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Soliton by 2,755.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 356,422 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Soliton by 30,583.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Soliton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

