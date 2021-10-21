Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

