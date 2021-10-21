Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $33,700.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

