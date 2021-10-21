Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

GRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

