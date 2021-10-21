Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.
GRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.