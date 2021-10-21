Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$231.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

