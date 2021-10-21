Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Roku were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $338.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

