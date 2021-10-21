Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

