GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP Student Living stock opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £960.55 million and a P/E ratio of 140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.99.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

