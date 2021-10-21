General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.84 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.04. 831,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $209.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.