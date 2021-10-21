Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,091. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

