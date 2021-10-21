Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,543 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Carter’s worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 554,739 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

