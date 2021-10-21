Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.68 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Rent-A-Center worth $62,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.