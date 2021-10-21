Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.09 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $65,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.