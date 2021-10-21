Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $61.04 Million Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,038,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $21.18 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

