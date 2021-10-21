Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Blackbaud worth $64,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,838.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

