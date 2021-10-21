Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 137,283 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $63,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

