Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Up 0.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 7,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

