Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Geron by 261.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 32,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.