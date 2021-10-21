Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.900-$7.250 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

