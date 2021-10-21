Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $7,550,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.