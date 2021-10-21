Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Shares of GL traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.37. 790,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

