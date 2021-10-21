Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,820 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.34%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

