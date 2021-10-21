Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 233,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

