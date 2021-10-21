Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 540,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $297,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $10,613,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

