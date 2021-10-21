Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $175.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

