Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.81. 10,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,476. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Graco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.