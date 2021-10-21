Graphlinq Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $886,960.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $886,960.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

