Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.09. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a market cap of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

