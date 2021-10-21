Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPI opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

