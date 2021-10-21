Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of GH stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. 575,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.