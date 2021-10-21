Guggenheim Boosts Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $75.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $930.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

