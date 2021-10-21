Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $833.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.57. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

