Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 88,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 24.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

