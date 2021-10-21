Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $104.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $441.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 377,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

