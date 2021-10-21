Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.63

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 7683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,363.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

