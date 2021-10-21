Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

