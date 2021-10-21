Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €171.61 ($201.89).

FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €155.05 ($182.41). The stock had a trading volume of 76,936 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.81. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

