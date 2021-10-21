Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBRIY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

