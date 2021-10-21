Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

