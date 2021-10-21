Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.07

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.07 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.19). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 181,319 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £535.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 9,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

