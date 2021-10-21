Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,077.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $54,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hayward by 10.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.